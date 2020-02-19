Maniam’s first novel ‘The Return’ was revealed in London in 1981, adopted by In ‘A Far Country’ in 1993 and ‘Between Lives’ in 2003. — Photo by using Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The nearby writer identified as KS Maniam died now aged 78 at the Universiti Malaya Healthcare Centre from cancer of the bile duct, various neighborhood dailies noted this night.

The Star described that he was born Subramaniam Krishnan in Bedong, Kedah in 1942 and that his very first printed perform was a poem when he was 22 decades previous.

But the Malaysian writer’s performs ranged from poetry to small stories and even plays. He was a founding member of area theatre team Five Arts Centre.

His 1st novel The Return was revealed in London in 1981, followed by In A Much Nation in 1993 and In between Life in 2003.

Maniam experienced also lectured in English literature at Universiti Malaya from 1980 to 1997.

“A literary large has still left us. Rest in Energy, KS Maniam,” yet another Malaysian writer Bernice Chauly tweeted.

Maniam is survived by his wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren, The Star documented.