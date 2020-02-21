[malaysia’s-axiata-in-talks-with-eleven-to-spouse-up-for-bid-on-digital-lender-license]



FILE Picture: A female walks earlier the Axiata headquarters building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct one, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Picture

February 21, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian telecoms organization Axiata Team is talking to eleven possible companions, like banks, to jointly bid for a digital banking license, its deputy main government, Mohd Izzaddin Idris, said on Friday.

Malaysia’s central financial institution programs to situation up to five licenses to new on the internet banking companies offering either regular or Islamic banking below a proposed framework set to be finalised by the finish of June.

Previous month, Reuters noted that Axiata was amid organizations such as ride-hailing business Get, gaming company Razer, AirAsia and lender CIMB, searching to apply for electronic banking licenses in Malaysia.

Axiata has offered reviews to and been participating the central bank given that its draft proposal came out in December, Mohd Izzaddin told an earnings briefing.

Axiata has been “pursued by quite a few parties” for partnership on the licensing bid, he reported, adding that the draft did not specially have to have the agency to partner with a bank, however it manufactured perception to do so, he extra.

The firm’s electronic ventures arm, Axiata Digital Services, residences its digital ventures and owns the e-wallet Increase.

Axiata also said it was not holding any talks with Norwegian telecoms company Telenor ASA more than a attainable offer.

Last month, Bloomberg said Telenor and Axiata’s top shareholder, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, were being in talks, just four months just after the carriers scrapped a planned merger of their Asia operations.

The enterprise also claimed on Friday it plans an original public featuring of its device Robi in Bangladesh by the past quarter of this year and expects to elevate 255 million ringgit ($60.eight million).

On the opportunity listing of its telecoms tower small business, edotco, Axiata explained it was even now wanting to purchase much more tower belongings and was in no rush.

“We are evaluating the condition of readiness of edotco mainly because we want to make sure it has the correct dimensions,” Mohd Izzaddin said. “We want to develop a particular critical mass right before pursuing a listing.”

(Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Jan Harvey and Clarence Fernandez)