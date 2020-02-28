[malaysia’s-azizulhasni-bags-bronze-medal-at-2020-earth-championships]

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the course of the Men’s Elite keirin closing at the 2019 Southeast Asia Grand Prix Keep track of Cycling Championships at the Countrywide Velodrome in Nilai August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Countrywide monitor cycling champion Mohd Azizul Hasni Awang carries on to make Malaysia happy when he won the bronze medal in the keirin occasion closing in the Monitor Cycling Earth Championships in Berlin, Germany.

In the action at The Velodrom, Berlin, early this early morning, the Dungun-born racer was in the very best posture to acquire a gold or silver medal but his development was blocked upon staying in speak to with British bike owner Jack Carlin.

The gold medal went to Harrie Levreysen of the Netherlands who was the to start with racer to cross the complete line with a time of 9.861 seconds, followed by Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto.

Commenting on his race nowadays, Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, claimed he had been drawn at the front three occasions when the race started, but tactically it did not favour him.

“In the last, my preliminary system with the group was to get the finest position prior to the sprint commenced but all the racers waited at the back. When the race entered the second previous spherical, I tried using to dash when I saw movements from behind.

“But I was boxed in and was concerned with a grazing incident with British rider (Jack Carlin) which retarded my pedalling at that moment. I found two riders had been previously in advance and I experimented with to catch up, waiting around for the appropriate moment to overtake.

“Unfortunately, when once more I was hemmed in at the past bend when hoping to overtake and experienced to settle for the bronze medal. I am thankful at winning the bronze medal,” he was quoted as declaring on his Instagram @azizulhasniawang right now.

The earn now was the sixth medal for Azizul at the Keep track of Biking Planet Championships whereby he made heritage when successful the gold medal in Hong Kong at the 2017 version in the keirin function.

He received the silver medal in the championship Poland in 2009 in the sprint event, and recurring it the next yr in Copenhagen, Denmark in the keirin occasion.

Azizul also acquired the bronze medals in Paris in 2015 and the 2016 edition in London in the keirin function. — Bernama