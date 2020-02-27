[malaysia’s-king-summons-mahathir-amid-showdown-with-anwar-for-pm]



FILE Picture: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad comes to check out jailed opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, who is recuperating from surgical procedure, at Cheras Rehabilitation Medical center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s king summoned Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, as the state waits for an stop to the political chaos caused by his shock resignation as primary minister amid an rigorous power struggle.

Decades-old political rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar Ibrahim, 72, have equally sought the prime minister’s work, leaving the king to decide who governs the place upcoming or no matter whether fresh elections really should be identified as.

Mahathir, who agreed to act as interim key minister just after resigning before this week amid political maneuvering involving his coalition and the opposition, on Wednesday proposed a unified administration without political social gathering allegiances.

A spokesman for Mahathir’s place of work explained Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah experienced identified as him for a meeting at 11 am (0300 GMT). The spokesman did not know why.

The king has met all the 222 elected associates of parliament in excess of two days in a bid to conclude the crisis, which comes as Malaysia faces a flagging overall economy and the impact of the new coronavirus.

The resignation of Mahathir broke aside a coalition with Anwar that had scored a shock election victory in 2018, and was not component of a pre-election promise that Mahathir would eventually cede power to Anwar.

Anwar said on Wednesday he was opposed to forming a “backdoor government” and that 3 events from the former Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition had proposed his title to the king as candidate for key minister.

“We wait for the selection of the king,” he advised a news convention.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das Editing by Lincoln Feast.)