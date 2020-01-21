Malaysia’s Limited Pestle Mortar T-Shirt for Australia’s Brave Superheroes | Life

The limited edition t-shirt benefits firefighters in Australia. – Courtesy of Pestle and Mortar

PETALING JAYA, January 21 – Malaysian streetwear brand Pestle and Mortar Clothing (PMC) will present a limited edition t-shirt to help brave men and women fight wild Australian bush fires.

This special edition of PMC was inspired by the brave Australian firefighters who are committed to extinguishing the fires that have raged in the country for more than three months and destroying 25 million acres of land.

These brave men and women, known as real superheroes, have risked their lives as ordinary people escape the dangerous path of these fires.

PMC was founded on the basis of Impact and has been working on these causes for the past 10 years.

Each t-shirt is sold at RM119 and all proceeds from the sale are donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Only available at pestlemortarclothing.com. Interested parties can place their orders until January 27th. The t-shirts will be shipped on February 3rd.