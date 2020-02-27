[malaysia’s-mahathir-announces-$four.7-billion-economic-stimulus-package-deal]



FILE Photo: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan’s Primary Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s interim key minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday announced a 20 billion ringgit ($4.7 billion) stimulus package to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The financial stimulus contains tax breaks and rescheduling of loans for corporations affected by the virus outbreak, and money help for some, he claimed.

Condition linked companies and community agencies will also accelerate financial commitment assignments for 2020, Mahathir reported.

($1 = 4.2350 ringgit)

