[malaysia’s-mahathir-says-economic-stimulus-package-deal-to-be-declared-quickly]



FILE Picture: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the signing ceremony for Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

February 26, 2020

(Reuters) – Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad claimed on Wednesday, two times right after he give up as premier, that an financial stimulus bundle will be announced soon.

A submit on Mahathir’s formal Twitter account stated he had achieved with finance ministry officials on Wednesday to focus on the stimulus steps.

Mahathir experienced been due to unveil a stimulus offer on Thursday to soften the financial fallout from a coronavirus outbreak, but it was postponed to an unspecified date soon after his resignation on Monday.

