[malaysia’s-mahathir-says-to-be-pm-prospect-for-former-ruling-coalition]



FILE Picture: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks throughout the signing ceremony for Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

February 29, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad reported on Saturday he has agreed to be the prime ministerial candidate of the former ruling coalition, which collapsed this 7 days when he resigned as primary minister.

“I am now assured that I have the quantities required to garner bulk assist in (parliament),” Mahathir, now the interim prime minister, reported in a assertion, following conference leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I am thus geared up to stand as potential candidate for key minister.”

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Enhancing by Clarence Fernandez)