[malaysia’s-new-key-minister-delays-parliament-session-by-two-months]

March 4, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start off of parliamentary proceedings by two months, the speaker reported on Wednesday, amid opposition efforts to problem his federal government with a self-assurance vote.

Muhyiddin was sworn in on Sunday immediately after a week of political turmoil induced by the abrupt resignation of 94-yr-aged Mahathir Mohamad.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointed Muhyiddin as the key minister, stating he considered Muhyiddin possibly experienced the guidance of a the greater part in parliament.

But Mahathir’s coalition has mentioned they have the greater part and vowed to bring a assurance vote in parliament when it reconvened on March 9.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md. Yusof reported in a assertion that he has received a letter from Muhyiddin stating the session will as an alternative start out on May well 18.

Muhyiddin, a previous inside minister in Mahathir’s cabinet, joined hands with the UMNO party – which shed federal ability in the 2018 election – and Islamist bash PAS to form a new coalition.

His shift came just after the resignation of Mahathir, who then tried using out to type a countrywide unity federal government that would have provided him greater powers but obtained very little aid from politicians.

Mahathir went back again to associate with his aged rival Anwar Ibrahim to end Muhyiddin but the king’s determination to appoint the latter place an finish to the attempts.

