Malcolm Turnbull criticizes the Prime Minister’s leadership in the treatment of bush fires

Turnbull, replaced by Morrison in a 2018 coup, told the BBC that he was at a loss to explain why the new prime minister had tackled the national disaster in his own way.

“I can’t explain his behavior, I can’t explain why he didn’t meet the former firefighters who wanted to see him in March last year to talk about the severity of the threat,” said Turnbull.

Malcolm Turnbull has beaten Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s leadership in an interview with the BBC about his approach to the Australian bushfire crisis. (BBC)

“Everyone knew that we were in a very dry time and as a result the fire season was probably very bad. Instead of doing what a leader should do and preparing people for it, he downplayed it.

“Then of course he decided to go on vacation to Hawaii at the height of the crisis.

“I can’t explain any of this, it doesn’t match the way a prime minister would or should act.”

Morrison became the subject of widespread political and public criticism during the peak of the bushfire. (AAP)

Morrison was the subject of widespread political and public criticism during the peak of the bushfire emergency, which consumed several states, killed dozens of people, pierced millions of hectares of land, and destroyed more than a billion wildlife at national level.

He admitted that in retrospect, given the scale of the disaster, he would not have flown to Hawaii, but would have defended his stance on the bushfires.

“I’ve been out for fire reasons since September, meeting people. These fires started in Queensland when I met those up there in Canungra,” he said earlier in the month in a spiky interview with ABC.

“There are a lot of reactions to these events – people are very emotional, people have lost everything and I obviously don’t take it personally.”

The prime minister traveled to the firing grounds after returning to Hawaii from a controversial family vacation at the height of the national disaster. (AAP)

With hundreds of fires across the country, climate change has dominated many discussions about the unprecedented emergency.

Turnbull also criticized his former party today that there are MPs who actively oppose climate change for political reasons and claim that Australia would be poor on the international stage.

“How much more coral reefs need to be bleached? How many more million hectares of forest need to be burned? How much more lives and homes have to be lost before climate change deniers admit they are wrong?” he told the BBC.

Turnbull, replaced by Morrison in 2018, also hit the Liberal Party culture. (AAP)

“Going to one of the right-wing think tanks or reading the Murdoch press is simply full of climate refusal. It should deviate from the actual goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The right wing in the Liberal Party is essentially acting like terrorists … Now I am not suggesting that they use weapons and bombs or anything like that, but their approach is an attempt at intimidation.

“And they basically say to the rest of the party … if you don’t do what we want, we’ll blow up the show.”