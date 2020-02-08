Malcolm X murder convictions to be reviewed by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance

NEW YORK CITY – The murder of Malcolm X receives another look from New York prosecutors nearly 55 years after his death.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will review the convictions of the three members of the Nation of Islam held responsible for the gunshot death of Malcolm X in 1965 in the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

“Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance has met with representatives of the Innocence Project and associated lawyers on the matter,” said Vance spokesperson Danny Frost. “He determined that the district attorney’s office would initiate a preliminary investigation of the case, which would inform the office of further investigative measures that could be taken.”

The three men were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two of the men involved have always declared their innocence. One has since been released from prison and the other has died.

The review comes as Netflix prepares to broadcast a documentary series called “Who Killed Malcolm X?”

One of the prosecutors assigned to the review is Peter Casolaro, who also worked on the investigation that authorized Central Park 5.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.