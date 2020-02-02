Malden Katholiek slowly climbs back into battle

Having established itself as the premier boys’ hockey team of the past decade, with five Super 8 titles in a six-year period, it was amazing to see how Malden Catholic ended the 1-19 season last winter and not only struggled to win, but to compete.

With a new coach, a new schedule and a new power, the Lancers are out to prove that the sudden dip was just a wink on the radar.

Chris Kuchar was hired to re-announce the program, a task he knows after turning things around in Amesbury and Andover, where his very successful five-year run came to a controversial end last April when his contract was not renewed after a series of collisions with managers, despite considerable support within the community.

Malden Catholic rushed quickly when he became available, and while Kuchar said he was very disappointed that he was unable to move on to Andover because of “politics,” he was excited about the opportunity to leave his mark on a program with the history of the Lancers, even if progress could be gradual in the beginning.

“I never really look at what the numbers are in the first year. Let us look at it week after week and month after month and we improve, we get better, we buy in, because when that happens, the numbers usually take care of themselves, “Kuchar said.” We came in and said none of us was here last year and that many of you were not there last year and it is a clean slate, it is a new start, and if we buy in and trust what we do, good things will happen over time. not a pill that we can take to magically get better. ”

Kuchar may not look at the numbers, but a careful inspection tells a pretty encouraging story. Malden Catholic went into the weekend on 3-5-3, a brand that might not seem particularly impressive at first glance, but the Lancers have piled up a list of quality results that many of this year’s Super 8 participants equal.

MC has posted nonleague victories at Hingham and Burlington, while also forging links against St. John’s Prep, BC High and Xaverian in the game of the Catholic Conference, including a few overtime victories in the MIAA pilot program, a major step forward after outscored 53- 11 years ago by CC opponents.

“(Last year) was pretty tough, it wasn’t a great experience,” said Captain Assistant Assistant Brendan Curtis. “It is a whole new experience. The boys are very happy to play this year, everyone is doing everything and the boys are now rolling. All the energy for the team. … Everyone wants to play, work for his services and prove that we are there to hear. ”

While Curtis is a holdover, it is in the minority because the roster has undergone an extreme makeover with an influx of transfers and freshman. There are only seven players left from last year’s team and only three seniors play extended minutes.

Kuchar says he likes to build his teams from behind – he had three different goalkeepers Herald All-Scholastic nods while in Andover – and this year he has a foundation in just in junior Brady Roux, who has stabilized the position after arriving from Salem (NH).

Another transfer, senior Matt O’Brien from Haverhill, has been a major addition to the blue line and joined Lancer veterans senior Tyler Blumberg and junior Chris Merryman in leading the defense corps.

“We want to be a team that is hard to play against and hard to score and that’s the model we’re trying to follow,” Kuchar said. “If you look at what we have done in the past two weeks, it means that the children have faith in what we do.”

Scoring was a huge problem last season because the Lancers scored one goal or less 13 times. But the attack has been much improved, driven by a dynamic top line from Curtis, fellow junior David Bazile and second-year student Matthew Babineau who combined for 22 goals.

“We really connect on ice and on ice,” said Curtis. “We have great chemistry, we are good friends and we enjoy playing together. That’s the biggest thing. ”

An after-season berth in itself would be a great achievement considering the place where Malden was a Catholic a year ago and his brutal slate, which Kuchar said was ranked the second heaviest in the state so far, but the Lancers would no doubt they should not be a team that wants to see someone in their braces. But it will be a difficult road, as it needed 11 points in the last nine games en route to Saturday’s game with Falmouth, with a few links including both Catholic Memorial and Central Catholic.

“If you were to go to Vegas and say that a 1-19 team would make the tournament with this amount of revenue and strength, the chances there are pretty big, but we still have a long way to go,” Kuchar said. “If you do the right things, the numbers will happen, and if you don’t, they won’t.”

Four control

Four thoughts and nuggets from high school hockey scene:

• How steep is the catholic conference hill that Malden Catholic is trying to climb? Well, the other four CC teams (BC High, Catholic Memorial, St. John’s Prep and Xaverian) had played 23 games against non-competition in the state and had gone 16-3-4. And with all the squadrons with Super 8 aspiration who want a piece of CC to try to put a notch in their belt, there are few cupcakes in that set.

• St. Mark’s boy coach Carl Corazzini won his 100th win at the Independent School League institution this week. For those who don’t remember, the native Framingham was a star at St. Sebastian’s and Boston University for a professional career that included 12 games and a few goals with the Bruins during the 2003-04 season.

• Undefeated watch: last week there were five MIAA teams in the state that still had to lose. We are entering with just four this weekend, as the Braintree girls got their first defeat on Wednesday evening from Austin Prep. That leaves St. Mary’s and HPNA among the girls, and Canton and Hopkinton on the boys’ side.

• With less than three weeks to go in the regular season, I have it as an 11-team race for the 10 places in the Super 8. Can someone else get hot and sneak in? Of course, but my money would come to the field from this group (seedings based on matches played until Friday): 1. BC High; 2. St. John’s Prep; 3. Pope Francis; 4; Arlington; 5. CM; 6. Xaverian; 7. Framingham; 8. Burlington; 9. Hingham; 10. Austin Prep. Last from: St. Mary’s.

