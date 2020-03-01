malden’s-yohanni-costa-wins-2nd-ladies-wrestling-point-out-title

The second All-Point out girls wrestling tournament was no distinct than the initial just one for Malden’s Yohanni Costa.

The junior standout acquired her next straight All-State title as she pinned Tayla Tildsley of Shawsheen in the 149-pound ultimate. The MIAA choice to build an all-women event very last year has been a blessing for Costa, a native of Brazil, who was released to jiu-jitsu and picked up wrestling when they arrived around to the U.S.

“I began wrestling when I was a freshman, but I kept losing for the reason that I experienced to wrestle the boys, so it was discouraging,” Costa admitted. “Then at the time they started off girls states and I gained, I realized I have what it can take.”

Costa was not the only member of her household to look in the girls tournament. Her sister Hayeni was not as fortunate in her 162-pound closing, she endured a slide to defending condition champion, Samantha Springer of Springfield Central.

The only other workforce to mail multiple ladies to the finals also turned out to be the only group to crown various champs. Chicopee’s Janiah Baez won her 2nd straight state title when she pinned Triton’s Tori Orender in the 108-pound remaining. Her teammate Shannon Mitchell was unchallenged in the 217-pound remaining.

In arguably the deepest fat course, Stoughton’s Anna DaSilva knocked off Wakefield’s talented Ana Valdevino in the semifinal, then concluded her run to the 113-pound title as she utilised an early entrance headlock and a challenging leg trip on top to pin North Andover’s Kenlei Milovanovic.

Woburn’s Sophia Matthews secured her next point out title as she defeated Whitman-Hanson’s Bethany Ralph in the 120-pound last. Sophia established up an early takedown and hardly ever allow her foot off the gasoline, finishing with a drop in the next time period.

Other winners integrated Holyoke’s Ishani Morales (129), Monty Tech’s Lai-Lani Hendricks (138), and Whittier’s Catherine McNulty (177).

ALL-Condition Women WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Methuen Higher University)

108 – Janiah Baez (Chicopee) pinned Tori Orender (Triton) two: 50

113 – Anna DaSilva (Stoughton) pinned Kenlei Milovanovic (N.Andover) 5: 36

120 – Sophia Matthews (Woburn) pinned Bethany Ralph (Whitman-Hanson) 3: 35

129 – Ishani Morales (Holyoke) def. Alexa Forjmester (Ludlow), nine-3

138 – Lai-Lani Hendricks (Monty Tech) pinned Ayla Goldman (Middleboro) one: 41

149 – Yohanni Costa (Malden) pinned Tayla Tildsley (Shawsheen) 1: 20

162 – Samantha Springer (Springfield Central) fall, Hayeni Costa (Malden) : 51

177 – Catherine McNulty (Whittier) def. Victoria Fogg (Hampden Charter), 2-

217 – Shannon Mitchell (Chicopee) default