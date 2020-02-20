[male-accidentally-shoots,-kills-self-with-gun-in-hernando-county-house]

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are at this time investigating the dying of a person soon after he accidentally shot himself even though waiting around to get his hair slash inside of his household.

According to deputies, just right before six: 30 a.m. Wednesday, they and Hernando County Hearth Rescue were dispatched to a house on Oakcrest Circle in Brooksville relating to a taking pictures. Deputies would later reclassify the incident as a loss of life investigation.

Deputies say section of their investigation exposed two guys had just returned to the residence from a comfort retail outlet. One particular of the guys was planning to slice the other’s hair.

The person who was going to have his hair slice sat down on a bucket just exterior of his bed room doorway. As he was ready, he was “playing with his firearm, like he ordinarily does,” deputies say.

Times later on, the gun went off for not known factors, placing him. He was pronounced lifeless when deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon additional investigation, deputies say the guy was potentially less than the affect of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Witness statements and forensic evidence indicated the incident was not an intentional act but rather an accident.

No other data has been launched at this time.

