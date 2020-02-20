[Male accused of breaking into household, setting girl on hearth]

Greenville, S.C. (AP, WOLO)– Law enforcement in the Upstate say a gentleman broke into a woman’s household, doused her in flammable liquid, and established her on fireplace.
Greenville Police say Christopher Crouchman is charged with tried murder and theft.
Investigators say the girl was taken to the clinic but her condition was not launched.
Law enforcement say Crouchman realized the target.
