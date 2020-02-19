[male-accused-of-concentrating-on-ex-girlfriend-in-downtown-fresno-to-be-sentenced]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The male accused of targeting his ex-girlfriend in a shooting at Courthouse Park in Downtown Fresno will now experience 31 years in prison

Anthony Simpson admitted to the assault just as his trial was about to commence.

Back in 2016, authorities say Simpson approached his ex-girlfriend and her male accomplice on their way to file a restraining get towards him.

Which is when he opened fire, hitting the male target in the leg as his ex-girlfriend acquired absent.

He was arrested a brief time later. Sentencing is set to get area up coming thirty day period.