Male Actors Who Went The Excess Mile To Be Considerate To Their Co-Stars For Kiss Scenes

One particular of the major highlights in dramas and films is the kiss scene.

To viewers, it could be a coronary heart-fluttering event, but for actors, it is an anxiety-inducing minute.

Listed here are a couple of actors who meticulously prepared for their kiss scenes:

Kang Ha Neul

Kang Ha Neul is identified to be an actor of manners, and on “Happy With each other,” he exposed he constantly chews bubblegum prior to kiss scenes.

Park Bo Gum

In just one interview although filming “Reply 1988,” Park Bo Gum revealed he was shy about his kiss scene with Girl’s Day’s Hyeri but acted indifferent about it. He mentioned he well prepared for the kiss scene by brushing his tooth and consuming a great deal of h2o.

Jo Jung Suk

On a single radio exhibit, Jo Jung Suk shared that he pays very careful notice to kiss scenes. In its place of chewing gum or eating sweet, he brushes his teeth ahead of kiss scenes.

Jo Jung Suk will be starring in a new drama titled “Hospital Playlist” that premieres on March 12. Verify out the highlight teaser for it here.

Lee Gained Geun

In 2013, Lee Won Geun acted in “Passionate Love” with Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun. He unveiled he gargled his mouth with mouthwash before the kiss scene and even well prepared sweet so that his breath would be minty refreshing.

Lee Gained Geun enlisted in the military last June.

Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok organized for a kiss scene with Search engine marketing Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” in a particular way. To create a intimate ambiance, he well prepared wine and guided his co-star with sweetness, which led them to movie a thriving kiss scene.

Yoo Yeon Seok will also be starring in “Hospital Playlist” with Jo Jung Suk.

Im Won Hee

Im Received Hee shared a kiss scene with actress Park Ji Younger in “Wok of Enjoy.” Range present “My Unattractive Duckling” showed the actor making ready for the kiss scene by viewing the dentist. He built every person chuckle by fiercely brushing his enamel and gargling mouthwash on the working day of filming.

Do you know any other actors who made an additional effort to prepare for their kiss scenes?

