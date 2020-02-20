[Male arrested immediately after consistently stabbing a individual in Harmony – Up News Details San Francisco]

Concord (Up Information Facts SF) – The Harmony Police Office on Wednesday convened probable witnesses to surface to talk about a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in Meadow Lane.

Officers responded suitable immediately after three: 10 p.m. On Tuesday, just before a report of a struggle in Meadow Lane, near Riley Court docket, and found the victim on the street with various stab wounds, Harmony police stated in a Facebook submit.

Seemingly, the suspect fled, but an officer observed him about 50 % a mile away and was arrested.

Several witnesses discovered the suspect as the 25-calendar year-old Concord resident, José Mario Calonge Aguilar. Officials think that repeated stabbing was not provoked.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical center and remains in steady problem.

In accordance to the Concord Law enforcement Office, surveillance images exhibit several motor vehicles stopped in targeted traffic at the stabbing scene and officers are striving to converse to men and women who may have witnessed it.

Possible witnesses can contact the Concord Law enforcement Division at (925) 603-5922. Witnesses wishing to stay anonymous can contact (925) 603-5836 and check circumstance quantity 20-2163.

