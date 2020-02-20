[male-arrested-soon-after-muezzin-stabbed-within-london-mosque]



Persons go away the London Central Mosque in London, Britain, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) – A prayer chief in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and the assailant was arrested on suspicion of tried murder, police and mosque officials reported.

“The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers until the law enforcement arrived and arrested him,” the London Central Mosque Have confidence in stated in a assertion.

“The muezzin did not maintain any daily life-threatening injuries but was seriously wounded and is remaining addressed at the hospital.”

London’s Metropolitan Law enforcement stated detectives did not imagine the incident was terrorism-related.

“A 29-yr-aged man, who is thought to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of tried murder,” they added in a assertion.

Photographs posted on Twitter showed police officers restraining a male in the prayer corridor of the mosque, close to Regents Park, and top him absent.

A witness claimed all over 100 worshippers had been in the mosque hall at the time of the attack and that approximately 20 men and women jumped on the assailant.

“I listened to screaming,” explained the witness, who declined to give his entire identify, “and then we observed the blood.”

He said the target was stabbed on top rated of his shoulder by a gentleman who had been attending the mosque for about six months before Thursday’s incident.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed he was deeply saddened to listen to of the attack.

“It’s so dreadful that this really should transpire, specifically in a location of worship. My thoughts are with the sufferer and all all those impacted,” Johnson mentioned on Twitter.

(Reporting by Jonathan Shenfield Composing by William Schomberg Enhancing by Stephen Addison, Mark Heinrich and Daniel Wallis)