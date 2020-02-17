[male-billed-in-relationship-with-downtown-boston-stabbing]

A Cambridge male was arrested more than the weekend on costs of stabbing a gentleman throughout a battle downtown, police mentioned.

Kevin Pires, 30, was arrested early Sunday and billed with assault and battery by indicates of a hazardous weapon, police mentioned.

At about 1: 45 a.m., officers responded to a radio connect with about a person with a knife in the place of Pal Avenue, police explained. While enroute, they been given further details that a man or woman may have been stabbed.

Officers arrived and observed a massive team of people all over a black motor vehicle and a guy who was suffering from an apparent stab wound, police reported. The victim was transported to a neighborhood hospital with non-lifestyle-threatening injuries, law enforcement claimed.

Witnesses told officers that a person punched a person of them in the confront and stabbed a single of their close friends before retreating to a black car, police said.

Officers discovered a knife inside the car and arrested Pires, police said.

Pires is anticipated to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on the prices.