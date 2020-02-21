[male-billed-with-murder-soon-after-man-strangled-in-chelsea]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Seefor specifics of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A gentleman has been billed with murder soon after a male died in Chelsea.

Mohammed Assri, 46 and of no set abode, was billed on Thursday (February 20) with the murder of a man in St Mark’s Grove.

He is remanded in law enforcement custody to show up at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket on Friday (February 21).

The Metropolitan Police was named at 6.50pm on Monday (February 17) to St Mark’s Grove soon after the London Ambulance Support have been named to an unresponsive male inside of a residence.

A 54-calendar year-old-person was found with head accidents at the premises.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his up coming of kin have been educated. When official identification is nonetheless to get location, he is considered to be called James Dowdell.

A write-up-mortem examination exposed induce of death as strangulation and blunt drive trauma.