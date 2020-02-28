male-buys-closed-el-sereno-pizza-joint-just-so-he-can-retain-getting-his-favourite-deep-dish

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — 1 man’s enjoy for a slice of Dough Box L.A.’s deep dish pizza is a 1-of-a-form.

“I have been a super enthusiast for three or 4 several years,” mentioned Andy Mueller. “It is a feeling of residence, it can be a perception of my Chicago life.”

This pizza spot is a hidden gem in El Sereno that was commenced in 2017 by two sisters, Vanessa and Alexandria Gonzalez.

“There are not a good deal of amazing deep dish possibilities out in this article, you can find are a couple of about,” explained Mueller. “But this is the best deep dish I’ve ever tasted.”

But Mueller’s deep dish passion was coming to end. The two sisters shut the location in December 2019 and moved to Chicago for faculty.

“I had been complaining to coworkers that dough box had shut,” explained Patrick Kellycooper, a consumer. “I just stored calling. I identified as like 30 periods before I realized that it was about any more.”

But ‘super-fan’ Mueller preferred to give Dough Box L.A. a next chance. He arrived at out to the house owners, who he at first satisfied by a mutual good friend.

“Then Alex and Vanessa started off to chat to my wife and myself,” claimed Mueller. “I would have never ever guessed that we are in the pizza business, but below we are.”

Yup, his adore for this deep dish was much too sturdy to overlook. Mueller, a little retail small business proprietor who didn’t have any cafe knowledge, bought the area and reopened it in January 2020.

“At the time we found out that Dough Box was opening back up, we experienced to appear back again,” stated Kellycooper. “It is really this seriously delicious saucy, herby pizza, form of hidden beneath this lovely molten pink leading layer.”

Kellycooper was among the many regulars who arrived back again throughout the to start with week right after Dough Box L.A. reopened.

“It is really the greatest deep dish pizza,” said Ted Morris, a buyer. “I choose it about the ones all more than L.A. And there usually are not that quite a few.”

Dough Box is regarded for its deep dish pizzas, but they also sell other forms of pies.

“We are just attempting to continue to keep their legacy going, that Alexandria and Vanessa commenced,” claimed Mueller. “Enjoy their product, adore the pizza and just want to do every little thing just as pure as they did.”

Dough Box L.A.

2734 N. Japanese Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90032

323-346-6811

Open Wednesday as a result of Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Orders can be placed by phone an hour before they open up.