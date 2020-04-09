Male charged in lethal taking pictures of pregnant teen who testified in murder trial

Three months after testifying against her cousin’s accused killer, 18-yr-old Treja Kelley was shot useless on the sidewalk around her home in Chicago’s Again of the Yards community, not far from in which her cousin had been killed.

Kelley experienced been the only eyewitness who testified versus Deonte Davis, the person who was in the end convicted of killing her cousin, Christopher Fields, in 2016. After Kelley’s testimony very last 12 months, a $5,000 bounty was put on her head, Cook County prosecutors reported Thursday.

Then 18 and expecting, a gunman approached Kelley and shot her 5 periods on the sidewalk near her dwelling. Even though in court last week, Cook County prosecutors said that 21-12 months-previous Kavarian Rogers acknowledged $5,000 to “execute” Kelley.

Kavarian Rogers. Picture: WGN tv

According to prosecutors, Rogers told folks he received $5,000 for “nailing a lady who testified towards any person.” Immediately after the capturing, he went in advance to publish movies on his Fb web page in which he is viewed fanning himself with $100 charges while displaying costly footwear.

Showing in court on 1st-degree murder expenses, protection attorney Theodore Thomas questioned that Rogers be supplied a bond because of to the hazard of finding infected with coronavirus in the Cook dinner County jail. The decide declined, according to the Involved Press.

A buddy who was with Kelley at the time she was gunned down reported they have been a 50 % block from Kelley’s residence when the incident occurred. The buddy stated Kelley was then talking with her boyfriend on the cell phone when out of the blue somebody in a hoodie appeared in the alley.

“The up coming thing I know he pulls a gun out,” the mate, whose name was not uncovered, instructed the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re shut, I indicate 5 ft away,” the close friend mentioned. “I could see his confront. There was no arguing. He shoots at her. … He shoots at me two situations but I was presently gone. I hid.”

Kelley testified last June from Davis and jurors subsequently identified him guilty of six counts of murder and a one rely of aggravated battery with a firearm. The 30-yr-old is awaiting sentencing and stays in Prepare dinner County Jail.