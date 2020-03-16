Male charged over terrorism by AFP, in NSW south coastline town Nowra

A 21-12 months-outdated NSW male with a “Neo-Nazi” ideology was allegedly organizing to attack an electrical substation, counter-terrorism police say.

The gentleman was arrested above the weekend in the South Coast town of Nowra and law enforcement say Sunday’s anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque shootings noticed “escalating” activity.

Law enforcement allegedly seized guns, electronic equipment and illegal gel paintball guns just after seeking the man’s dwelling in Sanctuary Stage and the property of an affiliate in Parma, the AFP reported. (Supplied)

The male was allegedly seeking to get army gear and tools to make an improvised explosive machine which could have knocked out electric power to a swathe of the area, police stated.

He was speaking to folks on line, with law enforcement doing the job with other nations around the world on the investigation.

They explained there was no direct threat to regional folks, but Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton claimed the arrest would “occur as a shock” to the group.

“The upcoming anniversary, the ideology and the alignment of that to Christchurch was a single of the variables we took into account as to when we went above when we did,” he mentioned.

“There are a number of options that were being considered.

“Just one of the options included the disruption of an electrical substation that was on the South Coast.

“That would have had an affect on the distribution of electricity in the coastal location.

“What we know is this human being had anti-authorities sentiment, he was anti-Semitic, he has Neo-Nazi interests and he is anti-Indigenous interests.

“Sadly, he has evolved with an ideology that really is a person of hate from a lot of different groups.”

The guy has been charged with setting up a terror act and faces a utmost sentence of life in prison if discovered responsible.

He will face Nowra Neighborhood Courtroom today and an application will be created to have the issue listened to in a Sydney court at a later date.