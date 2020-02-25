male-convicted-of-kidnapping-female-in-calumet-metropolis

An Indiana guy was convicted of kidnapping a female who was strolling property from faculty in Calumet Metropolis.

Bryan Protho, 41, was observed responsible by a jury Monday on one particular count of kidnapping in relationship with the 2017 attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office environment for the Northern District of Illinois claimed in a assertion.

About 3: 30 p.m. Dec. 20, Protho grabbed the girl from a sidewalk and dragged her into his pink Ford Explorer, prosecutors stated. He drove into a nearby alley, where by he assaulted the female.

She managed to get out of the SUV and flagged down anyone in a passing car, prosecutors explained. The kidnapping was caught on surveillance video, and Protho was arrested a week soon after the attack.

For the duration of the demo in Chicago, the female testified about her ordeal and determined Protho as the kidnapper, prosecutors mentioned.

Protho, of East Chicago, is scheduled to seem in courtroom March 5.

