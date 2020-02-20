[Male critically harm soon after leaping from 2nd ground of burning home in Homan Sq.]

A guy in his 60s was seriously damage, and a lady also hurt, Thursday following he jumped from the next ground of a burning home in Homan Sq. on the West Side.

Crews responded shortly in advance of 10: 50 a.m. for a hearth in a row property in the 900 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago Fireplace Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

Firefighters arrived and uncovered a man hurt on the floor, Langford claimed. He was taken with a smoke inhalation damage to Mt. Sinai Medical center in really serious-to-critical ailment.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Stroger Clinic in very good issue, he stated.

The fireplace was extinguished just in advance of it unfold to an additional unit, Langford explained. The bring about of the hearth is below investigation.