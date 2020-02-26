male-dies-just-after-getting-closed-in-suitcase-by-girlfriend-in-wintertime-park,-deputies-say

Winter PARK, Fla. (WESH) —A lady has been positioned below arrest soon after detectives explained a gentleman died from being zipped into a suitcase for hours.

Officials have been termed to a dwelling on Frantz Lane in Winter season Park all over one p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, Jorge Torres Jr. was located useless in a suitcase that he experienced been zipped into and still left in for several hrs.

Detectives arrested Sarah Boone on second-degree murder costs.

Officials reported Boone and Torres were being ingesting when Boone reported the pair made the decision to play a game of conceal and search for. Officials mentioned Boone informed them she went upstairs exactly where she afterwards handed out and woke up to numerous mobile phone calls.

In accordance to a law enforcement report, Boone recognized Torres was nonetheless in the suitcase when she could not uncover him in their residence.

Investigators claimed they discovered video on Boone’s cellphone in which Torres, from within the suitcase, is yelling to the woman and stating that he can not breathe.

The arrest report mentioned Boone replied on the tape, “That’s what you do when you choke me,” and when he reported he could not breathe once again she explained: “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I experience like when you cheat on me.”

Officials said Torres could be observed attempting to get out by pushing the suitcase.