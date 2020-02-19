[male-enough-to-be-a-lady-scout]

CHICAGO — Most Lady Scout troop leaders aren’t more than six ft tall and ready to bench push about 300 lbs. But most troop leaders usually are not Craig Harris.

Harris has been a troop leader on the South Side of Chicago for the earlier 15 years.

He is a mentor, educator and empowering part model for over 400 African American ladies, which include his two daughters.

“I obtain that collaborating in Woman Scouts lets me to assist them reach what it is they want to do in daily life,” Harris reported.

Harris thinks that “culture would purpose a good deal much better if girls had been provided the guidance and had been built to sense that they can achieve the identical issues that their male counterparts could.”