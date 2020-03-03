male-fatally-shot-in-gage-park

A gentleman was fatally shot Monday in Gage Park on the Southwest Facet, in accordance to Chicago police.

Officers had been responding to a contact of pictures fired about 6: 40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 59th Road, in which they identified him unresponsive with a number of gunshot wounds, police said.

The guy, in his 20s, was taken to Christ Health care Middle in Oak Lawn, the place he was afterwards pronounced dead, law enforcement mentioned.

The Prepare dinner County professional medical examiner’s workplace has not launched particulars about his demise.

No just one is in custody as Spot Central detectives investigate.