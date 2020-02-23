male-fatally-shot-outdoors-chatham-usefulness-retail-store

A 40-year-aged man was shot and killed outside the house a advantage retail store Saturday in Chatham on the South Facet.

Terrence M. Maggette was inside of the keep about 10: 41 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he shot by means of the doorway at an individual who was approaching the shop, according to Chicago police and the Prepare dinner County professional medical examiner’s office. It’s not apparent no matter whether that individual was strike, but he returned fireplace when Maggette exited the retail outlet, hitting him a number of occasions on the sidewalk.

Maggette was taken to the University of Chicago Clinical Middle, exactly where he was pronounced dead at 11: 19 p.m., authorities reported.

Police examine a fatal shooting Feb. 22, 2020 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Carly Behm/Sun-Times

The person who shot him drove off in a gold SUV, law enforcement stated.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and Space South detectives are investigating, law enforcement mentioned.

