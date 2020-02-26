male-fatally-strike-by-auto-in-cicero

A 69-yr-outdated male was fatally strike by a car Monday in west suburban Cicero.

He was struck at 10: 25 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Cicero Avenue and was pronounced useless about a fifty percent hour later on, the Prepare dinner County medical examiner’s office reported.

Autopsy benefits unveiled Tuesday uncovered he died from his accidents and dominated his death an incident, the health-related examiner’s office environment reported. He lived in Chicago.

A spokesman for the town of Cicero did not immediately react to a request for details.