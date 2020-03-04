male-gets-five-several-years-for-dui-crash-with-aurora-law-enforcement-squad-car

A guy has been sentenced to 5 decades in prison for DUI right after a crash with a police auto last year in west suburban Aurora.

John C. Lundy, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to a felony depend of aggravated DUI for the March 25, 2019, crash, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s workplace.

“Mr. Lundy’s decision to push whilst he was highly intoxicated put a great deal of folks at threat and could properly have killed a person,” Kane County State’s Lawyer Joe McMahon said in the statement. “This jail sentence can make our streets a tiny safer for the future couple of many years.”

Lundy was driving a 2009 Dodge van near Lake and Plum streets at 8: 44 p.m. when he strike the squad car, Aurora police reported at the time.

The law enforcement motor vehicle was blocking targeted traffic with its lights activated after an before strike-and-run crash that killed an eight-yr-aged boy and wounded his grandfather at the similar intersection, law enforcement said.

Lundy held driving immediately after the crash but eventually stopped and was taken into custody, prosecutors claimed. His blood liquor content at the time was .360, additional than 4 moments the lawful restrict.

In addition to his jail sentence, Lundy will have to shell out $6,095 in restitution to the Aurora Police Department for the injury to the squad car or truck, prosecutors reported. He will receive credit score toward his sentence for 457 times invest in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Middle.

Prosecutors claimed Lundy confronted DUI prices four other instances, once in 1990, 2 times in 1991 and the moment in 1999.

