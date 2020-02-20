[Male held without having bail for allegedly sexually assaulting 3-year-aged lady at Rock ‘N’ Roll McDonald’s]

A homeless 34-12 months-old male lured a 3-12 months-previous woman into a bathroom stall at the Rock ‘N Roll McDonald’s and sexually assaulted her, Cook dinner County prosecutors mentioned Thursday.

Christopher Puente motioned to the toddler from a lavatory stall in the legendary River North speedy meals outlet Monday early morning, luring her as her father helped the girl’s brother use the rest room in an adjacent stall, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy mentioned all through a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Hearing the girl crying, and seeing her legs dangling from less than the stall doorway, the girl’s father tried using to pull open the locked stall doorway, and ultimately pulled the girl below the door. The gentleman rushed to just take each young children to their mother, then went back again to the rest room and noticed Puente however locked in the stall, prosecutors claimed. The man went back to check out on his kids, and when he returned to the bathroom, Puente was gone.

Puente was arrested the future day for trespassing at a parking garage a several blocks from the restaurant, and was identified as the girl’s attacker by police, who identified him from a still photograph of surveillance footage from the Rock ‘N Roll McDonald’s, 600 N. Clark St. The footage also confirmed Puente sporting the exact same garments he wore for the duration of the assault and when he was arrested Tuesday, Murphy claimed.

Surveillance online video from the restaurant also captured Puente, the father and his two little ones coming into and exiting the rest room, Murphy claimed.

Puente has a lengthy criminal report, acquiring served quite a few stints in jail for theft and burglary. He presently faces a misdemeanor battery prices for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately and then shoving her even though downtown, Murphy said.

Puente confessed to law enforcement right after his arrest, Murphy mentioned, telling detectives that he pulled off the girl’s pants and underwear and sat her on his lap.

“He reported that the victim known as out ‘Daddy, daddy,’” and so he protected the girl’s mouth, Murphy stated. “[Puente] said he was f——ked up and considering dirty. … He mentioned he was paranoid and seeking close to as he still left the toilet simply because he understood what he did was completely wrong.”

Assistant General public Defender Scott Finger said Puente is homeless and in some cases stays at a shelter.

Choose Susana Ortiz purchased Puente held without having bail for predatory criminal sexual assault. Puente, who is listening to impaired, seemed shocked as a sign language interpreter translated the judge’s buy.

“You really don’t fully grasp. This is my to start with time,” Puente explained, signing rapidly until finally Finger advised him to prevent.