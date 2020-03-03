male-hit-and-killed-by-motor-vehicle-in-central-fresno-discovered

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Place of work has identified the male who was strike and killed by a auto in central Fresno Monday night time as 67-year-aged Joe Mendiola of Fresno.

Authorities responded to a call close to seven p.m. around West and Defend Avenues. They say Mendiola walked out into the roadway, primary to the collision.

He was taken to Group Regional Professional medical Centre, where he died.

A mom and her three children have been in the car that strike Mendiola. She advised authorities she feels terrible about the incident.

Officers are investigating if medication or alcoholic beverages ended up a variable in Mendiola going for walks into the roadway because they smelled alcoholic beverages on him.