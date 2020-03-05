male-hospitalized-immediately-after-hoping-to-rescue-neighbor-in-central-fresno-property-hearth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two people today are currently being treated for injuries following a man experimented with to rescue his neighbor from his burning property in central Fresno.

The flames broke out just before seven tonight at the home on

As fire crews arrived, the homeowner’s neighbor attempted to get him out, but the warmth and smoke ended up way too intense.

Fire crews went into rescue method, locating and saving the guy from within the burning home.

He was taken to the medical center for burn up injuries and was aware on his way there.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in much less than 30 minutes.

Two dogs had been also injured in the blaze, and the SPCA has been known as out to enable handle them tonight.

The cause of the fireplace is continue to beneath investigation.