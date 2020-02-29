[male-hospitalized-pursuing-oildale-stabbing]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person is staying dealt with at a medical center soon after he was stabbed Friday night in Oildale.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies have been termed to the 1100 block of Woodrow Avenue at all over six: 30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a guy struggling from stab wounds. The male was rushed to a hospital with wounds described as “moderate.”

Investigators said no arrests have been built and did not supply a description of a possible suspect.

Any individual with info is requested to connect with KCSO at 661-861-3110.