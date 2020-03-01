[male-in-20s-dies-just-after-stabbing-in-hendon]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your info protection rights Invalid Email

A man has died after getting stabbed in Hendon.

Crisis services were being identified as to Parson Road about 9pm on Saturday evening.

The male, who was in his 20s, died of his accidents.

Law enforcement are now producing urgent enquiries into the situations close to the stabbing.

No arrests have been built and an appeal has been launched for any witnesses to arrive forward.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police reported: “We’re investigating a stabbing in Parson Street, Hendon, NW4 at 9pm.

“No arrest nonetheless urgent enquiries ongoing to build situation.”

Met Law enforcement included that any witnesses or any one with facts is to phone 101 with the reference 7686/Feb29.

To continue being anonymous, contact crimestoppers-united kingdom.org .