male-in-custody-right-after-eight-hour-standoff,-taking-pictures-flaming-lighter-fluid-at-deputies-in-waukegan:-sheriff

A barricaded person is in custody after he allegedly sprayed flaming lighter fluid at deputies Tuesday within a shared home in north suburban Waukegan, prompting gentle lockdowns at quite a few close by colleges that lasted for hours.

About 9: 40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies served a mental health writ for a 38-calendar year-old person in the to start with block of Philippa Avenue, signed yesterday to take him to a psychological overall health facility, according to Lake County sheriff’s business spokesman Chris Covelli.

Deputies arrived at the shared house, which was divided into residences, and observed a barricaded door top to the commons spot, Covelli said.

Just after having authorization from the operator to break through it, deputies did so and observed the 38-calendar year-old atop a flight of stairs, he explained.

He then allegedly sprayed lighter fluid that he lit with a lighter, “creating a stream of fireplace,” hitting a deputy’s defend but not burning them, Covelli explained.

The flames started a hearth close by, which the deputies put out with a hearth extinguisher, he mentioned.

The male retreated to his bedroom, Covelli said. SWAT workforce officers and negotiators had been on scene. The guy, who was armed with a knife, came to the top of the stairwell many instances and advised deputies to “come get me,” Covelli claimed in a assertion.

The gentleman was taken into custody about 4: 20 p.m. and taken to a mental wellbeing facility, Covelli reported in a statement. No one was hurt.

“This was an extremely volatile and tense circumstance,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

“Our staff was interacting with an unstable male who was clearly in psychological distress, and posed a possibility to himself and other individuals. I could not be prouder of our staff who took their time and worked together to get this male into custody with no harm to him or anyone else. This is exactly what they prepare for and that schooling paid off now,” he mentioned.

A number of nearby faculties ended up placed on smooth lockdown in the course of the barricade, like Waukegan Superior College Washington Campus, Abbott Middle University, Juarez Center University, Career Academy AOEC and a daycare within just a block of the incident, Covelli stated.