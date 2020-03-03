Male in vital condition immediately after getting hit by vehicle in central Fresno | Alcoholic beverages a achievable aspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno Law enforcement Office says a guy is in vital ailment after getting strike by a motor vehicle in central Fresno Monday night time.

Authorities responded to a connect with all around 7 p.m. close to West and Defend Avenues. They say the male walked out into the roadway, main to the collision.

A mother who was in her car or truck with 3 young children hit the guy in his 60’s. She explained to authorities she feels horrible about the accident.

Officers are investigating if prescription drugs or liquor had been a issue in the guy walking into the roadway simply because they smelled liquor on him.

The target is now obtaining cure at Local community Regional Clinical Center.