[male-killed,-one-more-critically-harm-in-west-garfield-park-capturing]

Just one guy was killed and an additional was critically injured in a taking pictures Thursday in West Garfield Park on the West Aspect.

The adult men, 21 and 23, were in a westbound car or truck at 11: 29 p.m. when someone began capturing at them from the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway, in accordance to Chicago police.

The more mature person was strike in the chest and taken to Stroger Medical center, exactly where he was pronounced dead, police claimed. The Prepare dinner County medical examiner’s workplace has not introduced specifics about the demise.

The 21-12 months-previous was strike in the leg and taken to Stroger in critical affliction, police stated.

A law enforcement helicopter circled overhead as officers examined a white sedan that experienced crashed on Congress Parkway, airbags deployed and shattered glass littering the pavement.

One particular person, who declined to be named, explained he was pulling up to his dwelling on the block when he noticed a male operating all around the automobile saying somebody was shot.

No one particular is in custody as Region Central detectives look into.

Study additional on crime, and observe the city’s homicides.