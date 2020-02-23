male-killed-sunday-in-i-24-crash-in-east-nashville-was-not-donning-seatbelt

Natalie Allison, The Tennessean Published 11: 31 a.m. CT Feb. 23, 2020 | Up to date 12: 00 p.m. CT Feb. 23, 2020

Close Do you know what to do if you are in an incident? Listed here are some strategies.

A gentleman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 24 in East Nashville following he was ejected and struck by one more vehicle.

In accordance to the Metro Nashville Police Division, officers responded to a crash with injuries close to one a.m. at mile marker 49, the Shelby Avenue and Nissan Stadium exit.

Henry Aguilar, 35, of Porter Road, was driving his 2014 Toyota Corolla west on I-24 when he drove on to the shoulder and struck the outside concrete barrier.

His Corolla then crossed again over all four westbound lanes and collided with the guard rail.

Aguilar was not putting on his seatbelt and was thrown from his auto onto the road, at which time he was struck by one more car traveling westbound.

He was taken to Vanderbilt College Clinical Heart, the place Aguilar was pronounced useless.

Law enforcement observed no evidence of impairment by the driver of the other automobile, who said he was not able to stay away from hitting Aguilar.

The clinic coordinated chaplain solutions and notification for the victim’s household, in accordance to the law enforcement department.

Reach Natalie Allison at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @natalie_allison.

Examine or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2020/02/23/man-killed-east-nashville-wreck-24/4850304002/