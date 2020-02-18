[Male lacking from Round Lake Seashore]

Spherical Lake Beach law enforcement are inquiring for support locating a 79-12 months-aged gentleman who has been described missing from north suburban Spherical Lake Beach front.

Gonzalo Luna-Santos was previous observed about noon Monday leaving his home in the 200 block of Pennsbury Court driving a green 1999 Ford Ranger with an Illinois license plate of 91108X, in accordance to a missing individuals notify from Spherical Lake Seashore law enforcement.

Luna-Santos, who has a situation that places him in hazard, is five-foot-six, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police mentioned.

He was final found donning a grey hat and a grey jacket, law enforcement reported.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is requested to get hold of Round Lake Beach police at 847-546-2127.