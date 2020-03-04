male-located-shot-to-dying-in-englewood-home

The demise of a male who was observed with a gunshot wound in an Englewood residence Tuesday is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Officers done a properly-becoming look at about three p.m. at a dwelling in the 6100 block of South Wooden Avenue and observed 58-yr-old Kenneth Keller with a head harm, Chicago law enforcement and the Cook County clinical examiner’s office claimed.

He was pronounced lifeless at the scene, authorities explained. Autopsy results released Wednesday identified he died of a gunshot wound to the head and dominated his loss of life a murder.

Investigators believe the shooting took place sometime concerning Feb. 26 and when the physique was identified, law enforcement claimed.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation “and are also investigating no matter whether there was an try to commence a hearth in the home,” law enforcement reported.

