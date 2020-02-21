[male-metropolis-star-raheem-sterling-tells-spanish-push-he-is-‘open-to-challenges’-and-refuses-to-rule-out-true-madrid-go]

Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out transferring to True Madrid in the long term, suggesting he is ‘open to challenges’ forward of Person City’s Champions League clash with the La Liga giants.

Speculation about the 25-yr-outdated perhaps signing up for Real has intensified subsequent Manchester City’s two-12 months ban from European soccer for breaching Economic Fair Enjoy rules.

AFP or licensors Raheem Sterling is a focus on for Authentic Madrid and refused to rule out a move

Sterling has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the past, but he is contracted to City until 2023 and would command a hefty payment.

Sterling instructed Spanish outlet AS: “How do I remedy that one particular? Is the digital camera dwell or is it just getting images?

“No just one appreciates what the long term will maintain. I am a participant and I am often open to worries but correct now my problem is at City and I’m definitely content. I have a deal with Town now and I have to regard this.

“Real Madrid are a great club. When you see the white shirt you know precisely what the club stands for, it is massive.”

Questioned about speculation linking him with a move to the Bernabeu, Sterling extra: “It’s a little something that you see all the time, but I’m a Town player and I’m savoring it at the moment, even if points have not long gone pretty as prepared in the league.

“We now have a significant prospect in the Champions League.”

Town play Authentic Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League, with the to start with leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday and the return activity at Etihad Stadium on 17 March.

Sterling is experiencing a race to be healthy in time for the tie right after suffering a hamstring injury in opposition to Tottenham at the commencing of February.