[male-past-seen-in-frazier-park-has-been-missing-three-months]

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are inquiring for support getting a person who was past found in Frazier Park in November.

Bradley Demaio, 31, is acknowledged to frequent the Lebec and Santa Clarita places, deputies said. He’s explained as white, six-foot-1, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and has a number of tribal tattoos on his legs.

Any one with details pertaining to his whereabouts is questioned to simply call the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office at 861-3110 or Senior Deputy Simmons at 245-3440.