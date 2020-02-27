male-pistol-whipped-ex-girlfriend,-led-deputies-on-chase-via-southeast-fresno,-officers-say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A gentleman was arrested following sheriff’s officers say he pistol-whipped his ex-girlfriend then led deputies on a chase by southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

Fresno County sheriff’s officials say 33-year-outdated Alex Carmona went to his ex-girlfriend’s property on Olive and Blythe Avenues at all around eight: 45 a.m.

Deputies say Carmona entered her property with no her authorization, and the two acquired into an altercation.

At a single level, Carmona pointed a gun at the sufferer and one more adult in the residence. He hit her on the head, and the gun went off, sending bullet into a wall.

Officials say the victim’s 4-calendar year-previous daughter was in the home when the gun was fired and was around wherever the bullet landed.

Deputies later on located Carmona driving around Chestnut and Lane Avenues, but when they tried out to pull him above, he sped absent.

Investigators chased Carmona up Chestnut Avenue, the place he reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

He sooner or later arrived at a lifeless-stop and led deputies on a foot chase, hopped a fence with razor wire, until he was inevitably taken into custody.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered methamphetamine, cannabis, and other drug paraphernalia in the rental automobile he drove.

He was treated for injuries he suffered to his arms and shoulders from the razor wire fence.

If you are the sufferer of domestic abuse, or you know another person who is, there is assistance accessible 24/7. In Fresno County, simply call the Marjaree Mason Middle at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.