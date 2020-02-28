male-shot-by-police-at-cta’s-crimson-line-grand-station

A person was shot by Chicago police Friday afternoon at the Grand Pink Line station on the In the vicinity of North Side.

Paramedics responded about four: 18 p.m. to the station for a person shot, Chicago Fireplace Department spokesman Larry Merritt explained.

A gentleman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare facility with a gunshot wound in crucial situation, he stated. First reports indicated the particular person was a girl.

Two police officers taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in great ailment, Merritt stated.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern mentioned officers fired shots and struck a person man or woman.

Trains are bypassing the Grand station, according the Chicago Transit Authority.

Additional details had been not instantly readily available.

The taking pictures will come as law enforcement unveiled plans to bolster patrols in reaction to an outbreak of mass transit violence. The unit that patrols CTA stations will grow from 200 officers to 250.

This is a building story.