[Male shot in car or truck on Chicago Skyway]

A gentleman was wounded in a capturing Monday while traveling on the Chicago Skyway on the South Side.

He was driving in a vehicle about 11: 35 a.m. in the outbound lanes in close proximity to 78th Road when a gray van pulled alongside and another person opened fire, Chicago police mentioned.

The 32-year-previous was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Clinical Middle, law enforcement stated. His problem was stabilized.

Place Central detectives have been investigating.

