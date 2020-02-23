Male shot in his motor vehicle in the vicinity of Sanger condominium elaborate, envisioned to survive

David Keith
KFSN

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) — Police are hunting for the gunman who shot a gentleman as he sat inside his vehicle in the vicinity of a Sanger apartment intricate.

The travel-by shooting took place all over seven: 40 p.m. Saturday night at Cherry Ave. and O St.

Law enforcement say the gunman fired many rounds, but only one bullet strike the 46-year-aged gentleman.

Medics rushed him to the medical center, and he is expected to survive.

Officers are not guaranteed if the taking pictures is gang-relevant. You will find presently no description of the suspect motor vehicle.

