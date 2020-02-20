[Male shot to death at Amber Inn Motel parking ton]

A 39-yr-outdated man was killed in a taking pictures Wednesday at the Amber Inn Motel in Bronzeville on the South Aspect, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter inform about 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue and found Deangelo Grey, of Houston, unconscious on the floor in the parking whole lot of the motel, Chicago police and the Cook County healthcare examiner’s place of work explained.

Grey endured gunshot wounds to the chest and hand, police mentioned. He was taken to the College of Chicago Medical Center where by he was pronounced lifeless.

Surveillance online video of the incident shows him method a Jeep Patriot in the parking lot when anyone inside of the motor vehicle opens fire, striking Grey after, police mentioned.

He runs but is shot “several a lot more situations,” law enforcement reported. Investigators recovered eight 9mm shell casings in the parking whole lot.

Police stated the Jeep was missing a entrance license plate and might have experienced cardboard on just one of its windows. The SUV was previous found southbound on Prairie Avenue.

The capturing seems to be robbery-similar, and a gun was identified on Grey at the hospital, police reported.

No arrests have been noted. Space Central detectives are investigating.

